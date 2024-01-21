Dutch legends doubt Manchester United target Brian Brobbey’s goal scoring credentials

A series of Dutch legends have critiqued Brian Brobbey’s goal scoring attributes that should be seen as a red flag for Erik ten Hag in his pursuit of the player.

The Dutch forward has once again been linked to the Red Devils after turning down the club in 2022 despite his former coach’s attempt to bring him to Old Trafford.

Furthermore, it has been relayed recently that Ten Hag is keen to launch another attempt to bring in the Ajax striker this summer to bolster the attacking department.

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has already stated that United would be the perfect landing spot for the player as they are not a club right at the top of the football pyramid.

However, according to The Manchester Evening News, this would not be the best idea following the advice of some of the Netherlands’ biggest football names.

“After seeing Brobbey with the national team during the October international break, head coach Ronald Koeman said: ‘We were shooting and you saw that his first touch and the way he finished was not good'”.

To add to the chorus of concern, legendary Ajax player Ronald de Boer, who has coached Brobbey said: “I had him as a youth, he was always like that. He never really had the finishing touch”.

“He can get a little better, but if he couldn’t do it all these years, it’s not suddenly going to be great”.

Probably most damning of all were the comments of football royalty, Marco van Basten.

“You can see that he is uncomfortable with finishing and heading. They must have seen that when he was eight, ten or twelve. That is a drama from Ajax.”

The Peoples Person have also raised concerns about Ten Hag going back to the Eredivisie again for Brobbey and at the age of 22, he is hardly at the stage of his career where he would relieve much pressure from Rasmus Hojlund.

In fact, the comments of the likes of Van Basten would suggest he would exacerbate the problem of rawness in the attacking department, not alleviate it.