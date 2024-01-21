Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea scouting Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of potential summer move



Manchester United’s defence has been a shambles with multiple injuries and the uncertainty surrounding the futures of several stars not helping matters.

United conceded the second-most goals in the Champions League group stages and finished an embarrassing fourth in their group to crash out of Europe.

The Red Devils have conceded three or more goals nine times this season with five of them coming at Old Trafford.

All four of their first-choice centre-backs — Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have suffered injuries of varying lengths throughout the season.

United need a long-term CB

On top of that, the Frenchman has been linked with an exit with the club deciding not to trigger his one-year extension which has not pleased the World Cup winner.

Despite his renaissance in form, Maguire could also be on his way while Jonny Evans’ current deal ends in the summer and INEOS will take the final call regarding his future.

A long-term option at the heart of the defence is required and there have been links with the likes of Giorgio Scalvini, Jarrad Branthwaite to name a few.

But the favourite since the summer remains Jean-Clair Todibo of OGC Nice. With the Ligue 1 side coming under the INEOS umbrella, United are likely to be favourites should they choose to pursue the deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has pointed out on Givemesport that Chelsea have begun scouting the French international and could enter the race for a summer transfer.

A January deal is highly unlikely as the French club are still in contention for the Ligue 1 crown and Todibo’s form makes him non-transferable at the moment.

Chelsea enter Todibo race

“From what I’m told, Chelsea have been involved in some scouting activity, but they didn’t start any negotiations with the player’s camp or Nice.

“They know that the player is probably not for sale in the January transfer window. Nice would only sell Todibo for a very important amount of money, not €35 million or €40 million, as reported in the media.

“I think it is going to be very complicated to sign Todibo in January. He could be a target for many clubs, including Manchester United, in the summer transfer window.”

The summer will see a hotly-contested race for the 24-year-old, especially with the entry of the Blues who have a history of splurging the big bucks and blowing their opponents out of the water using their cheque book.

United will be hoping Sir Jim Ratcliffe can get them over the line regarding the transfer.