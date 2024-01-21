Harry Maguire is earning big after taking up a side hustle

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been making a fair fortune thanks to taking up a new side hustle.

Following a year to forget for the former Man United skipper, this season has been an intriguing one for Maguire, already filled with a rollercoaster of ups and downs.

While the 30 year old had fallen out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag, the Dutch manager had little option other than to rely on Maguire once the club’s extensive injury crisis hit.

Still, this gave Maguire an opportunity to regain favour with Ten Hag and the United fanbase, with the club’s former captain producing an impressive run of form that resulted in him winning the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for November.

His strong performances were also noted by industry experts as he was named Premier League Player of the Month for that same period.

As noted by The Peoples Person, this achievement was particularly noteworthy given that Maguire had become the first United defender since Nemanja Vidic in January 2009 to win the prestigious monthly award.

Unfortunately, it was when Maguire was at his highest when disaster struck.

During Man United’s 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League in December, Maguire suffered a groin injury, forcing him off the field and keeping him sidelined until now.

Still, this injury hasn’t kept Maguire down, with the player making good use of his time on the sidelines.

According to The Daily Star, Maguire may have earned in excess of £10,300 by sending personalised video messages to fans over Cameo.

It also appears as if Maguire’s videos have left a lot of satisfied customers, with one writing: “We are so grateful. This will make our son incredibly happy.”

While Maguire had been doing these videos to raise money for SoccerAid for Unicef in 2022, his profile today makes no mention of the charity work.

Fans can book a personalsed video with Maguire on the Cameo site for $300.

If Maguire does not appeal, the likes of actor Chuck Norris ($450), Star Trek’s Seven of Nine, Jeri Ryan ($345), Caitlin Jenner ($2500) and rapper Ice T ($600) are also available.

United will be hoping that Maguire returns to the pitch sooner rather than later to help patch up their leaky defence in what has been a tumultuous season to date.