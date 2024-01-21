Jadon Sancho ‘exploits loophole in the law in Germany to escape police action’ over his Mercedes G Wagon

Erik ten Hag has encountered struggles in his second season at Manchester United, with on and off the field issues leaving the Dutchman under pressure at the club.

The loss of Jadon Sancho, due to a public spat back in August, has been one of the high profile problems Ten Hag has had to resolve during the first half of the campaign.

Sancho hasn’t played for United since the early weeks of the season and has since been shipped back to Borussia Dortmund this month.

The winger has played twice on his return to Germany, providing an assist on his second debut for the Black and Yellow, as he attempts to rebuild his career on the pitch.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, off the pitch, the 23-year-old is still not quite playing to the rules.

Sancho was seen in his Mercedes G-Class equipped with windows that are completely tinted and dark, which is prohibited in Germany and punishable by a €90 fine.

Nevertheless, Sancho looks to have found a loophole round the issue.

The Englishman registered his luxury vehicle whilst in Manchester and with the law allowing the tinted windows, it means he can also use it in Germany without being prosecuted.

Sancho will now hope to get back to some kind of form that might earn him a permanent transfer at the end of the season, or a reintegration back at Old Trafford.

Upon leaving United, Ten Hag “wished Sancho luck” at Dortmund but insists he hasn’t fulfilled his potential in Manchester.

“We have had issues all the way through, and so you can make out his stay at Manchester United so far is not a success,” said the boss.

Although a return to United is unlikely as things stand, nothing can be ruled out with Ten Hag also fighting for his future at the club.

A disastrous first half of the campaign has left United midway down the Premier League table and out of European competition.

With INEOS now in control of the sporting structure at the club major changes are expected in the coming months.

Ten Hag and Sancho will both be hoping for a successful period between now and the summer to then see what the future holds for the pair, at the end of the season.