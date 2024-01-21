Joe Hugill follows up debut goal with assist in victory over Charlton

Joe Hugill has continued his impressive start to life in League One as he followed up his debut goal midweek to provide an assist on Saturday.

The 20 year old was impressive for the Brewers before being withdrawn in the 62nd minute of play.

His parent club, Manchester United, will be delighted that the striker has taken on such a prominent role, so early in his first taste of senior football.

The former Sunderland youth player made the most of his chance last time out when he scored almost as soon as entering the pitch against Derby County.

Hugill would later describe the goal as “a perfect start”.

All strikers need goal involvements and two in two games is a strong start in anybody’s book.

Burton, who sit 15th in League one, were dominated in terms of shots and possession against Charlton but held on for the win.

The team from the Pirelli Stadium only had seven shots to the Londoner’s 14 and had a tiny 27% of the ball, but it was enough to see the three points help them leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Clearly the United academy’s biggest involvement in the game was when he played a big part in his new side opening the scoring in the 24th minute.

The Burton keeper launched the ball up field and Hugill used his tall frame to strong effect by flicking on the ball to the onrushing Mark Helm, who ran at the Charlton defence before cooly slotting the ball into the corner.

It was an incredibly traditional number nine involvement but one that will serve him well in the lower tiers of English football.

Sofascore credited the youngster with a solid 6.9 to follow up his 7 against Derby midweek.

The United academy graduate was also involved in the attacking play by seeing one shot saved from the Charlton keeper and having a shot blocked by The Addicks defence.

However, his link up play was missing as he was only able to touch the ball 19 times and only had a passing accuracy of 43% from seven passes.

Despite the assist, being more involved in the game is certainly something Hugill will aim to work on as he progresses at this more senior level.

Next time out Burton travel to Cambridge, where the 20 year old will aim to carry on his very positive start to life in League One.