Largie Ramazani’s moment of magic at the Bernabeu vindicates decision to move on from Manchester United

Former Manchester United youth product, Largie Ramazani, lit his name up in lights by scoring after 38 seconds versus Real Madrid at the Bernabeu for Almeria.

The 22 year old Belgian finished off a wonderful counter-attack from the Andalusian side, and cooly slotted the ball past Madrid keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The young winger celebrated in trademark Nani style with a glorious somersault. It was undoubtedly the highlight of his career after leaving United in 2020.

What a start for winless Almeria at the Bernabeu! 😱 They lead after just 38 seconds against Real Madrid thanks to this Largie Ramazani goal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cqtb1kbnwN — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 21, 2024

Unfortunately for Ramazani’s team, they would go on to lose 3-2 in heartbreaking style, as Madrid scored the winner in the tenth minute of added time.

The Belgian signed for the Red Devils in 2017 from Charlton Athletic’s academy. However, after spending three years in London, United snapped him up for their own youth system.

Ramazani was seen as one of the major talents at the academy, as he scored 11 goals in 18 appearances for the under-23s.

However, despite making his debut for the senior team in the Europa League loss to Astana in November 2019 as a late substitute, he would never play again for the club.

After failing to agree a new deal with the Mancunian side, the Belgian made the switch to Spain and signed for Almeria.

The Daily Star commented that possibly United had “dropped the ball” when it came to letting the winger leave so easily. United claimed that they failed to agree a deal due to the Belgian under 21 international’s wage demands however, Ramazani’s side of the story is that he wanted first team minutes, which he originally found in Spain’s second division.

The versatile winger has played 118 times for his current side and had his best campaign in their promotion season of 2021/22, when he scored nine times in 33 games. (All statistics via transfermarkt.com)

In an interview with his club’s official website via Mundo Deportivo, he claimed, “I feel good, happy and confident. It is true that we have not started the league well, but we have done many things well”.

“I want to help the team and show that I am a first-division player. I have the capacity to do better”.

Despite his side’s poor run as they sit rock bottom of the La Liga table with a meagre six points from 21 matches and a scarcely believable zero wins all season in the league, Ramazani will feel vindicated in his move.

With expensive signings such as Antony and Jadon Sancho and the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho, game time on the wing would always have been hard to come by. The young winger has become a regular player in La Liga, playing 53 times so far in a season and half.

He has managed to score two goals and provide four assists in the league this term and that is despite playing for one of the statistically worst sides in Spanish first division history.

No doubt if Almeria do go down, as they most probably will, Ramazani will get the chance to prove his worth in La Liga again or possibly even another top league. The 22 year old is now an established top-flight player after all. It is hard to imagine he would have played over 100 games for the Red Devils if he had never left.

A goal at the Bernabeu is certainly vindication of his decision to leave United in search of game time.