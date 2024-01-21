Man United’s academy already producing “next wave of stars”



Manchester United’s transfer policy in terms of outgoings in recent transfer windows has included selling academy talents while including hefty sell-on clauses or buyback options.

While this ploy does help massively with FFP concerns, the stance has been rightly criticised in many quarters as it seems to be a departure from the club’s age-old traditions.

This January, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez, both very highly-regarded at Carrington, have departed on initial loan deals which could be made permanent if the loan outfit chooses.

Academy keeps churning out talents for the first team

Erik ten Hag has allowed the likes of James Garner, Anthony Elanga, Matej Kovar and Zidane Iqbal to leave and question marks have also been pointed in his direction.

But the Dutchman has trusted in youth, as seen from the breakthroughs of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo while Omari Forson, Dan Gore, and Willy Kambwala have all made their debuts this season.

As per The Mirror, more youth products have been identified as being close to a first-team opportunity and the future remains bright for the prolific United academy.

The report from Steve Bates has named these four upcoming stars as the “next wave of stars generating real excitement at United’s Carrington training HQ” — Shea Lacey, Jack Fletcher, Jayce Fitzgerald, and Amir Ibragimov.

Lacey, Ibragimov get special praise

Both Lacey and Ibragimov receive special mentions. The 16-year-old is reportedly “already on Erik ten Hag’s radar”.

Jack, who is the son of former United star and current technical director Darren, has already trained with the first-team squad, and United coaches are “confident he can bridge the gap in the near future”.

Fitzgerald, who is a Mancunian, has “impressed development coaches at Carrington” with the United boss having seen him first-hand during training.

As for the 15-year-old, he’s already “wowed coaches” and even had a personal meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson. Last week, Ibragimov scored all four goals against Newcastle U16s with onlookers “astonished” by his ability.

This report reaffirms United’s stance at always giving youth a chance and fans will be hoping all of them can make their mark for the first team in the near future.