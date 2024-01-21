Man United’s Sofyan Amrabat impresses as Morocco are held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo



Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat played all 90 minutes for Morocco as they were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in an African Cup of Nations clash.

Achraf Hakimi gave Morocco the lead just six minutes into proceedings to give his side a dream start.

The Atlas Lions dominated most of the proceedings as they confined DR Congo to their own half of the pitch.

Sébastien Desabre’s men had a golden chance to restore parity just before the interval when they were awarded a penalty. Galatasaray forward Cedric Bakambu stepped up to take the spot-kick but he couldn’t make it count as he hit the post.

However, DR Congo got their big break in the 76th minute courtesy of Silas, who shook off his marker in the middle of the park, powered into the box and got on the end of a sublime cross to guide the ball into the back of the net.

Amrabat started in a 4-1-4-1 formation as Morocco’s deepest-lying midfielder.

During the time was on the pitch, the United star registered 43 touches of the ball. He successfully delivered 33 of the 35 passes he attempted, managing a 94% pass accuracy.

Amrabat did not make a key pass or cross.

The 27-year-old tried to ping four long balls. He found his intended target on three occasions. The Fiorentina loanee was not afforded the chance to have a shot at the DR Congo goal.

He embarked on one dribble, which he successfully completed.

The player delved into 10 ground duels against the opposition players. He won five of these. He also came out on top the one time he was required to contest a challenge in the air.

Amrabat made one clearance and as many interceptions. He also put in three tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Walid Regradui’s men will undoubtedly be keen to get back to winning ways when they take on Zambia on Wednesday.

