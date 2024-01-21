Manchester United are in “pole position” for Joshua Zirkzee despite fierce competition

Manchester United are leading the race for Bologna forward, Joshua Zirkzee.

According to sportitalia.it, “at the moment the team in pole position for the Dutch centre forward seems to be Manchester United, ready to make a move ahead of the summer”.

Bayern Munich and AC Milan are also in the mix for the forward but the Italian outlet contests that both teams would struggle to compete with the Premier League giants.

“For his transfer, Bologna are asking for around €50m”, however Bayern only need to reach €40m. The striker played for Bayern until 2022 and “the German club can in fact boast a right to buy back the striker’s price tag of around 40 million euros. The Bavarians, having Kane in their squad, do not currently need a new centre forward but could bring him home and then evaluate the sale to another top European club”.

However, United’s advantage is they “could satisfy Bologna’s requests by paying €50 million into the coffers of the rossoblu club”.

The Mancunian side also face competition in Italy from AC Milan and according to previous reports, “Milan would be the team most interested in the Dutch striker” from Serie A.

However, “the financial resources of the English teams risk complicating the Rossoneri’s plans, but the Milanese club will not throw in the towel easily having been impressed by the performances provided by Zirkzee in this first part of championship”.

It has also been reported that Arsenal are currently weighing up a move for the 22 year old attacker.

Zirkzee has been linked to Old Trafford as recently as this week, when it was relayed here that United have a “high opinion” of the player and aim to make a move in the summer transfer window for the giant forward.

Described by the Italian outlet as “one of the transfer market men of the moment” and “this season he quickly gained ownership (of a starting spot) and applause with excellent performances. An attacker capable of communicating with the team, of making assists”, it is clear to see why Europe’s elite are hovering around the Dutchman.

Erik ten Hag and United fans will hope INEOS can be as decisive in the transfer market as they have been in naming a new CEO when they announced late last night that Manchester City’s Omar Berrada would become the club’s new Chief Executive Officer.