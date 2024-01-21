Who is Omar Berrada, Manchester United’s CEO in waiting?

If there is one person who has achieved a meteoric rise in the world of football, it’s Manchester United’s new CEO Omar Berrada.

On Sunday, United announced that Berrada has been appointed as the club’s new CEO, filling in the void left behind by Richard Arnold.

In what has been branded as a major coup, Man United, now with the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group, lured Berrada away from Manchester City, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s recent success.

Already, Berrada has exhibited his deep understanding of the business of football, identifying the issues that were putting United at risk of decline back in 2014, when the club’s apparent descent only began to materialise following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United: how did they get into this mess? http://t.co/O4kLdaDcX0 — Omar Berrada (@OmarBerrada) April 9, 2014

He shared an article that pointed out how the Glazers had already been milking the club dry, allowing football to fall by the wayside in favour of a big payday.

Still, the question remains – how did Berrada develop the keen footballing insight that saw him rise to his esteemed position today?

Born in the United States to Moroccan parents, Berrada was on course to complete an engineering degree at a university in Massachusetts before deciding to drop out of his course after just six months.

“I decided that it wasn’t for me,” Berrada said in an interview with EU Business School. “So in the middle of the school year, in December, I decided to leave and change. All I knew is that I wanted to go to Europe.”

As an FC Barcelona fan, the Spanish city was an obvious destination for Berrada.

There, he found work at the telecommunications company Tiscali, where he ended up meeting his wife.

Still, this wasn’t the only valuable connection he made there.

Berrada had developed a strong connection with Tiscali Spain’s CEO, who was later snatched up as chief marketing officer to none other than Barcelona.

As listed on his LinkedIn profile, Berrada’s footballing journey began in 2004, when he landed a job as Barca’s head of sponsorship.

It just so happened that Berrada had built up such a good relationship with his boss, that once he landed the chief marketing officer role, he decided to take Berrada along for the ride.

Berrada worked at the Catalan club for almost eight years, perfecting his Spanish and Catalan skills while also rubbing shoulders with managers such as Pep Guardiola.

Although Guardiola did not know who he was at the time, he would soon enough.

In 2011, Berrada had developed a desire to work in the Premier League.

“It was very attractive. I still don’t know how I persuaded my wife to exchange the Barcelona weather for the UK weather but somehow I did,” Berrada reflected.

Upon arriving in Manchester, Berrada was appointed as City’s Head of International Business, where his role was to organise the club’s preseason tours and secure and manage regional partnerships.

But even as the club was improving its performances on the pitch, it did not yet attain the respect it has today.

“When I first joined Man City in the first early years, some brands wouldn’t even open the doors for us,” Berrada recalled, “So I had to get a lot more creative and work out how to approach them.”

Clearly, his strategy worked, as in 2013, he would be promoted to Director of Partnership Sales.

In September 2016, Berrada would be named as Man City’s Chief Operating Officer.

By this point, Pep Guardiola had been City manager for just a few months, sparking a revolution at the club.

During his time in this role, Berrada was heavily focused on City’s business affairs, playing a pivotal role in signing the likes of Aymeric Laporte, even sharing a private jet with the defender as he headed to Manchester to join his new team.

In 2020, Berrada would earn the role that he has become most famous for.

Having been involved in the business side of the club up until that time, Berrada was finally poised to be in charge of City’s football operations, becoming the club’s Chief Football Operations Officer.

In February 2022, together with City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain, Berrada jetted off to Monaco to seal the transfer of Erling Haaland.

Of course, fans know what came next, with City winning The Treble, becoming the first Premier League club to do so since United in 1998/99.

“Omar has been at City even before and Txiki Begiristain landed there,” a former City employee explained, speaking of the club’s CEO and Director of Football respectively.

“But if, before yesterday, you asked anyone at the club who had the capacity to potentially replace them, Berrada would have been the answer.”

With a video of Berrada at work already circulating, the new CEO’s appointment has provided a glimpse of hope for the future, especially given his impressive track record.

The Athletic describe Berrada’s appointment as a “potential gamechanger” for United. Certainly, his extensive football background puts him way ahead of Arnold and his own predecessor, Ed Woodward, at the top of the tree at Old Trafford.

Clearly capable and passionate about his work, time will tell whether Berrada will be able to replicate his success in the red half of Manchester.