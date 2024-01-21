Manchester United have “high level of interest” in Martin Zubimendi

Manchester United are said to have significant interest in Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the sports journalist Dean Jones claimed, “there’s not really any part of the squad that is not under examination right now as they look towards the summer”, and while the centre back position has been discussed in the media, “also the centre of their midfield will change”.

Manchester United look to be largely inactive in the winter window as they wait for the Premier League’s ratification of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to be part owner of the football club.

However, INEOS reportedly plan a big summer window of change and that is when interest in the Basque midfielder could escalate.

“They have got a few names already. Four or five names, to be honest, that they’re continuing to explore for the midfield. I think that they’ll also get involved in conversations around players like Zubimendi, who they have a level of interest in”.

“I think they might even step that up as we get through the season”.

GIVEMESPORT assert that “it’s understood that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready” to bring Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window as the 24 year old has a £52m release clause in his contract.

United have a long-standing interest in the player as they had been linked to the player back in May last year when the club were left “impressed” after the Spaniard’s display against the Old Trafford side in the Europa League group stage in 2022.

However the Basque club would only agree to sell the player if his release clause was met.

Furthermore, Erik ten Hag reportedly sent scouts to watch Real Sociedad duo Martin Zubimendi and Takefusa Kubo during an October contest against Mallorca.

The San Sebastian native has been in good form for his local side, playing 20 La Liga games this season, scoring four goals and having one assist to his name to date.

With INEOS reportedly looking to get rid of Casemiro to clear up wage space and Financial Fair Play wiggle room, bringing in a younger player like Zubimendi, likely on significantly lower wages, could make a lot of sense to bolster the midfield department.