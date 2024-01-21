Mason Greenwood unable to help Getafe avoid falling to defeat



Despite a reasonable performance, Mason Greenwood was unable stop Getafe falling to defeat away to Osasuna in the battle for a mid-table finish.

Getafe are currently tenth in La Liga with Osasuna four points behind in eleventh place. Both sides have struggled for consistency in performances and results this season, but combined to produce an exciting game earlier today.

Getafe had departed the Copa del Rey earlier in the week, courtesy of a 3-1 defeat at home to Sevilla. Despite the defeat, Greenwood impressed in this game.

The Peoples Person’s report revealed the United loanee “caught the eye” with a number of dangerous passes and powerful dribbles with the ball. His efforts were not enough to overturn the result, however.

It was a similar story today.

Handed a starting berth in an unfamiliar left-wing position, Greenwood cut a frustrated figure at times with Getafe struggling in the first half to convert their dominance in possession into meaningful chances. He missed one of the rare moments his side were able to produce.

They were set back early by two quick Osasuna goals in the first half. Strikes from Raul Garcia (9th minute) and Iker Munoz (31st minute) gave their side a comfortable cushion heading into half-time.

The second half then produced an almost memorable comeback for Greenwood’s adopted side.

Two rapid goals from Borja Mayoral (64th minute) and Nemanja Maksimovic (68th minute) drew Getafe level. Greenwood was a source of concern for the opposition during this period, producing a number of efforts on target and consistently finding teammates with clever passes.

A ridiculous goal by Jesus Areso in the 80th minute halted Getafe’s comeback in its tracks, however.

The Osasuna defender entered the fray as a substitute but quickly made his mark on the game with a goal from an almost impossible angle.

Fans took to social media to describe it as ‘one of the goals of the season’ in La Liga this year, though a neutral perspective will tell you it was undoubtedly a mishit cross.

Regardless of Areso’s intention, his effort was enough to clinch all three points for Osasuna and consign Greenwood’s side to their second defeat on the bounce in the league. The loss leaves Getafe one point above their opponents in the league.

Though it was not Greenwood’s best game in a Getafe shirt, the 22-year-old demonstrated enough in moments to indicate why he’s been closely monitored by Spain’s biggest clubs ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

The United loanee will get the chance to help his side rectify this loss next week as Getafe host nineteenth-placed Granada at the Estadio Coliseum.

