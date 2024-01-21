Players with expiring contracts next year Manchester United should target



As Manchester United begin their preparations ahead of a crucial transfer window, a report by ESPN reveals Old Trafford officials will be seeking to exploit players with expiring contracts this summer.

Rob Dawson reveals the club are “paying particular attention” to targets whose contracts will expire next year and may be available at a cheaper price as a result.

Sources point towards the signing of Mason Mount last summer as an example of this approach. The Chelsea midfielder was entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge when United were able to strike a deal to steal the academy graduate from his boyhood club.

Dawson believes United will be seeking to “take advantage of similar situations at the end of the current campaign.”

As such, The Peoples Person has analysed a host of players across Europe who are set to the free agency market in the summer of 2025 with a view to finding the three best targets for United this summer. We also identified suitable alternatives, should the primary options prove too difficult to sign.

And while there are a number of world-class talents entering the final year of their contract, we thought it prudent to disregard unrealistic names who will likely be re-signing with their current club or moving elsewhere this summer. Eder Militao, Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sane and Warren Zaire-Emmery were dismissed with this in mind.

Similarly, players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Mohammed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne were also rejected for reasons that do need to be spelt out.

The fact Lionel Messi’s current deal with Inter Miami is set to expire in 2025 was briefly considered, though mainly because of the hilarious meltdown this would cause a certain forward in Saudi Arabia.

With this in mind, therefore, the three players Old Trafford officials should be realistically targeting this summer are as follows:

Joshua Kimmich Federico Chiesa Ivan Toney

1) Joshua Kimmich

While Davies and Sane will prove too difficult to convince to relocate to Manchester, their teammate in midfield is a different story. Though it may have appeared unthinkable in recent years, Kimmich has been linked with a move away from Bavaria this summer; and United have been suggested as a possible destination, with good reason.

The German international is the quintessential modern footballer.

He is technically sound, physically capable, tactically astute, and possesses a strong work ethic with leadership qualities. Kimmich is also positionally versatile. He’s able to be deployed in either the number six or number eight role in midfield, or at right-back.

With Erik ten Hag’s squad in desperate need of upgrades in both positions, Kimmich appears a strong fit. When we factor in how keen the Dutch manager is to improve the mentality of the Old Trafford dressing room, an experienced winner with an exemplary attitude in his prime becomes a perfect fit.

The INEOS sporting team – who are set to assume full control over the United sporting operation once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s co-ownership deal is ratified by the Premier League next month – are believed to want to target younger recruits. Kimmich, who will be 29 by the summer, should be the exception to this rule.

Kephren Thuram (OGC Nice) and Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) are two central midfielders whose contracts are also expiring in 2025 and may be more realistic pursuits than Kimmich.

2) Federico Chiesa

Chiesa would likely be a player targeted by most clubs across Europe, if not for injuries, given his quality.

The Juventus star is a throwback winger; a player who attacks opposition fullbacks with a refreshing directness and devastating simplicity. He is as comfortable on the left wing as he is on the right, demonstrating speed and skill in equal measure from either wing.

With six goals for the Old Lady in Serie A this season, Chiesa would be United’s top scorer in the league if he recreated this at Old Trafford.

The Italian international – a key part of Italy’s successful EURO 2020 win – is also excellent without the ball. He’s a willing presser who defends from the front. He diligently tracks back and ranks highly across defensive contributions, including tackles and interceptions.

With United in need of an option on the right wing, in place of the wholly unsuitable Antony, Chiesa would be an excellent option to supplement Ten Hag’s transitional style. His versatility would also complement Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo perfectly.

Injuries have been a persistent issue for Chiesa throughout his career in Turin, however.

A cruciate ligament tear at the beginning of 2022 ruled the winger out for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. He returned in October of the same year but has been plagued by niggly problems since this point. These have combined to mean Chiesa has missed around fifteen games for Juventus across this season and last.

While this is not an irredeemable injury rate, it is one to be mindful of when considering an approach for the winger this summer. However, if a deal can be struck at a cheaper price – given his contract situation and Juventus’ serious issues with Financial Fair Play – Chiesa’s profile would be an almost perfect addition to United’s right-hand side.

Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) is a more Premier League-proven option at right-wing while Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) is a right-midfielder who could offer United a more attacking option at right-back. Both players contracts expire in 2025.

3) Ivan Toney

United’s struggles up front this season are as well-documented as they are severe.

Only Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer goals than Ten Hag’s side in the league. Scott McTominay is United’s top scorer in the league – a nine-word statistic which tells a thousand-word story.

Old Trafford officials are thought to be targeting a new forward in January but, owing to the constraints of FFP, will be limited to loan deals. As such, a new centre-forward is likely to be a priority in the summer, with the INEOS team reported to want a “top-class forward” in the mould of Harry Kane.

While this is an unrealistic pursuit as the England international is in a class of his own, one pre-existing option from the Premier League may provide a reasonable tribute act up front at Old Trafford next season.

Toney – who returned to the league this weekend following his extended gambling ban – has been a constant source of goals for Brentford since their promotion. Indeed, the striker opened proceedings yesterday with a brilliant free-kick as he captained his side to their first win in eight games.

Brentford have desperately missed a striker whose link-up play and general presence up front are as crucial to his teammates as his goals. Yet Toney’s contract will enter its final twelve months this summer.

The 27-year-old would provide Ten Hag with the perfect compliment to Rasmus Hojlund – signed last year from Atalanta in a deal worth £72 million. Though the Dane is the joint top scorer in the Champions League, he has struggled domestically; but, at only 20 years of age, these issues are to be expected.

Realistically, Hojlund has shown enough in his debut season at Old Trafford to be more than optimistic about his long-term prospects at the club. The Danish striker simply needs more support from a front line which has been misfiring in general, rather than only because of him.

Toney would be an ideal centre-forward to have in a squad with Hojlund, rather than instead of.

The England international’s ability to combine with teammates is excellent as if his hold-up play. As such, the two could likely play in the same starting eleven given Hojlund’s raw speed and dribbling ability could be deployed more towards the wing.

Similarly, Toney’s profile and current club, with no disrespect to Brentford, mean there would be no uproar from the media should United sign him but start him from the bench. Their ages (27 vs 20) would also pair together well, rather than two players competing in their primes.

If Toney does not agree to a contract extension before July, this summer would be the last opportunity for Brentford to attain a transfer fee for their striker. United should exploit this situation to provide their squad with a complimentary forward who does not drain funds from the other areas of need in the team.

Jonathan David (LOSC Lille) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) are two cheaper names whose contracts are expiring in 2025. Both forwards offer a similar profile to Toney in terms of link-up play and suitability with Hojlund, rather than in the Dane’s place.

