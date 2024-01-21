Ryanair troll Cristiano Ronaldo after comments regarding the level of the Saudi Pro League

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo parted company for the second time just over a year ago.

The Portuguese superstar made a trailblazing move to the Saudi Pro League after leaving United, paving the way for a raft of stars to follow in his footsteps.

Since then Ronaldo has continued to bang in the goals and ended 2023 as the top scorer in world football over the calendar year.

The standard of the Pro League has naturally been questioned by critics, but Ronaldo insists the levels are high in the Middle East.

The 38-year-old compared the Saudi League to Ligue 1 in France and the comment has drawn a bit of banter from budget airline, Ryanair.

Ryanair reposted Fabrizio Romano quoting the Portuguese star’s words on X (formerly Twitter), saying “Finally, someone funnier than us”, in reaction to Ronaldo’s comments.

finally, someone funnier than us https://t.co/XzeIIWH8y0 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 19, 2024

Ronaldo made his claims at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

“Saudi League is not worse than Ligue 1. Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1, I can say that after one year spent there. We are better than the French league already now,” he said.

X users were roundly in agreement with Ryanair and responded with typical good humour.

One commented: “Someone come take Ronaldo out the oven, he’s ready. Ryanair cooked.” Another added: “That’s crazy.”

Ronaldo will no doubt continue to play a key role in the development of the game in the Middle East but would love to win a league title during his stay.

Despite his remarkable goal return, Al-Nassr still find themselves seven points behind Al-Hilal in the Pro League table with just over half the season played.