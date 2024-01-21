Scott McTominay and his girlfriend find themselves in “awkward” moment during Dubai golf tournament



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and his partner, Cam Reading, saw the funny side of things when a golf ball hit the latter while the pair were watching a golf tournament in Dubai.

Like most of his other teammates, McTominay is currently enjoying a winter break ahead of United’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against Newport County in a week.

The Scotland international and his girlfriend jetted off to the United Arab Emirates to watch the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament.

According to talkSPORT, McTominay was a special guest as he and his partner enjoyed two of the best seats at the event.

While they were watching golfer Rory McIlroy in action, a stray ball hit the United star’s girlfriend’s back. McIlroy defended his title at the Dubai Desert Classic, beating Poland’s Adrian Meronk by one shot.

Fortunately, she didn’t suffer any injuries whatsoever and the duo even joked about the incident.

The moment was shared on social media alongside the caption, “Well this is awkward…”

The DP World Tour via their Instagram page posted a video of McTominay saying, “We’re going to have to get out of the way here. This is not good.”

Cam also remarked, “We were just sat here having a nice little conversation and then suddenly a bang happened over there and it [the ball] just bounced over and hit my back and then landed underneath my bum.”

McTominay responded, “You can’t actually write the script for that.”

His girlfriend added, “It’s very lucky though. First tournament, first golf tournament and I’ve been hit by a ball. It’s great.”

McTominay and his teammates are expected to return to United training later this week. The Carrington academy graduate will be hoping to start vs. Newport as the Red Devils aim to win the FA Cup.

