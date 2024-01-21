“Who knows?”: Ajax’s Brian Brobbey refuses to rule out summer move to Manchester United



Ajax star Brian Brobbey has refused to definitively rule out a transfer to Manchester United in the summer.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Erik ten Hag, who is plotting the recruitment of another striker to aid Rasmus Hojlund, has an eye on Brobbey.

United unsuccessfully tried to sign Brobbey in the summer of 2022.

The player recently confirmed as much during an interview. He explained that he held talks with Ten Hag and there was a possibility of completing a switch to Old Trafford and earning millions but ultimately, his mind was made up to go to Ajax instead from RB Leipzig.

Over the weekend, reliable German journalist Florian Plettenberg pointed out that Ten Hag is the one driving the club’s pursuit of Brobbey.

As per Plettenberg, the Dutch coach would love to add the 21-year-old to his ranks this month. In the event that this becomes impossible due to the club’s poor financial shape, a transfer swoop may be deferred until the summer transfer window.

During Ten Hag’s reign, fans have slammed what they perceive as his narrow scope with respect to moving for targets.

Ten Hag has come under intense criticism for giving priority to the signing of players he either worked with at Ajax or knows from previous roles. Brobbey certainly fits this description.

The talisman spoke to reporters after Ajax’s 4-1 home win against RKC Waalwijk on Sunday. He was responsible for two of Ajax’s goals, in the ninth and 35th minutes respectively.

Brobbey was asked by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur about the links to United.

The player said, “I don’t know anything to be honest.”

“I’ve seen it too, but I’m staying in Amsterdam.”

He added, “Whether they may come back in the summer? Haha, who knows.”

This season, Brobbey has plundered 11 goals and four assists in 17 league appearances.

