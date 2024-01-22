Accrington Stanley revive interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek



Manchester United’s goalkeeping department revolution last summer led to multiple ins and outs, extending into the academy but one survived.

Radek Vitek, who came to Old Trafford from Czech Republic in 2020 as a 16-year-old continues to play his trade for the U23s.

Now 20, he has not developed as was expected and despite a highly-rated arrival at the time, has one foot out of the exit door now.

The Daily Mail reports that Accrington Stanley have revived their interest in the goalkeeper with a view to making a move in January itself.

The League Two club have previously shown interest in his services but ultimately, the deal didn’t work out and Vitek stayed at United.

However, with the signing of Altay Bayindir as backup and Andre Onana as undisputed first-choice, road to becoming a fixture in the senior team is firmly shut.

Matej Kovar left in the summer for the same reason as the spot is sealed for the next five years at least.

Even after that, United have an elite goalkeeping prospect in Elyh Harrison in their U18s who could be ready for a first-team berth by then.

United are unlikely to let him leave permanently, however, and a loan move to the League Two side remains the likely option.

The club would hope he can follow the Dean Henderson path who started off at Carlisle and worked his way up the divisions before being sold for a decent fee.

However, Vitek’s ceiling is likely much lower so any senior team experience which could add something to his value would be taken as a plus.

Since he arrived as a youth signing in 2020, any fee for him when he’s sold eventually will be a pure profit in the books and senior team appearances will only strengthen that case.

