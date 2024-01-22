Ajax striker Brian Bobbey pours cold water over a move to Manchester United in January

Manchester United’s woeful first half of the season has been largely down to the misfiring front line of Erik ten Hag’s attack.

United are the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League by some distance and the alarming lack of quality has left the Dutchman under pressure.

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has been widely linked with a move to Old Trafford with Ten Hag desperate to add some extra firepower to his ranks.

Brobbey has been in excellent form with Ajax recovering from their own poor start to the season, scoring twice in yesterday’s (Sunday) win against RKC Waalwijk.

The striker spoke to the press after the victory and despite not ruling out a move in the summer, he did pour cold water on a January move.

Brobbey, who was courted by United in the summer, insists he no longer has direct contact with Ten Hag who he worked with during his first spell in Amsterdam, as reported by The Mirror.

“I am not in contact with Erik ten Hag anymore. We used to text through Whatsapp, but I think Erik is busy. I have a new number as well, so…” he said.

The 21-year-old confirmed United’s interest in the summer but insisted it was his decision to move back to Ajax from RB Leipzig, despite the lure of a bumper deal in Manchester.

“Erik ten Hag called me and said that at United, my agent would get millions of euros and I could earn a multiple of my Ajax salary. But our decision was clear: we wanted to go to Ajax,” he explained.

Brobbey latest brace has pushed him to double figures for goals this season, taking his tally to 11 in 17 league appearances with four assists.

With or without Brobbey distancing himself from a move, United are unlikely to conduct any major business in January with INEOS finding their feet after taking control of the sporting structure at the club.

United will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes in the second half of the campaign and are back in action with a trip to Newport County, in the fourth round of the FA Cup this coming Sunday.