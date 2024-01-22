Amir Ibragimov is the most exciting prospect Manchester United have had in years



The headline of this piece is a daring statement, to say the least, but it’s not false.

To call a 15-year-old Manchester United’s “most exciting prospect” in years when the club has had players like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Kobbie Mainoo more recently debut is a tall task indeed.

However, in Amir Ibragimov, United really do have someone special.

This is what that’s the case-

Who is Amir Ibragimov?

For a footballing prodigy who seems destined for superstardom one day, it is ironic that Ibragimov first went viral for reciting the Quran at the Trafford Centre in March 2023.

However, his play since then has proved that the virality might have come off the field, but his on-pitch exploits will make sure it never goes away.

Ibragimov is of Russian descent and started his career at the Sheffield United academy. He moved to Manchester within just two years.

So impressive was Ibragimov that he was given a pre-scholarship deal to tie him to the club when he was just 14. He was making appearances for the U18s when he was 14, with the highlight coming at the start of last year when he scored the winning goal for the U16s against Liverpool, then went on to play for the U18s on the same day, against the same opponents!

Ibragimov trained with the first team in April 2023, soon after turning 15. In many ways, it can be said that only Ibragimov being too young had prevented that from happening till that point.

Football runs in the family as his younger brothers Mo and Gazik both play for United youth teams.

Amir has made five appearances for the U18s, assisting one goal, and playing multiple positions- both wings and in central midfield. His future probably lies further forward due to his eye for a pass and elite dribbling skills.

He recently scored all four goals in a 4-1 dismantling of Newcastle United U16s, which points to a lethal attacker in the making as well.

Excitement surrounding Ibragimov

Alongside Shea Lacey, Jayce Fitzgerald, Louis Jackson, and the Fletcher Brothers, Ibragimov is a part of a “Golden Generation” for the club. He is a class lower than the players mentioned above, who are all established members of the U18s.

However, Ibragimov’s ascent has been rapid to the extent that he could join them before the end of the season. Erik ten Hag has already shown with Garnacho and Mainoo that he is willing to give youngsters a chance as long as they are “good enough” and Ibragimov’s ascent answers that question already.

Some players do not need loan moves to hone their game further. Mason Greenwood didn’t, and Kobbie Mainoo and Garnacho didn’t either. Ibragimov looks to be cut from the same cloth.

In fact the latter pair completely skipped being an U23s regular as well, going to the senior team directly from U18s. Expect Ibragimov to walk that same path because of his game which belies his tender years.

He already has the intangibles which players spent years developing- sense of space, anticipation in the box, movement off the ball, and knowing when and how to release the ball.

His versatility will also help him get into the first-team picture soon as effectively, he can play any role outside of the defensive third of the pitch. For now, his growing physicality and elite dribbling make him an ideal option out wide.

Look for Ibragimov to establish himself in the U18s this year, go to the pre-season with the squad in the summer, and a senior debut next season. From there, just like Mainoo, it will be up to him to blast through the first-team door after getting his foot in.

Nothing in his career so far suggests that he won’t be able to do that!

