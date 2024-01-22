Atletico Madrid make approach for Man United target Arthur Vermeeren



Atletico Madrid have made an approach for long-term Manchester United target, Arthur Vermeeren.

The Liga club are thought to highly rate the Belgian midfielder with Fabrizio Romano revealing they have dispatched scouts to watch him “multiple times.”

⚪️🔴🇧🇪 Arthur Vermeeren, one of the names on Atlético Madrid list as he’s been scouted multiple times. Understand Atléti have made contact to be informed on conditions of Vermeeren deal. Several clubs are keen on signing Belgian top talent.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/pVij4lbfF8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2024

Officials from the Metropolitano Stadium have “made contact” with their Royal Antwerp counterparts to “be informed on the conditions” of a deal for Vermeeren.

Romano concludes that Atletico are one of “several clubs…keen on signing [the] Belgian top talent.” He then credits Matteo Moretto (Relevo), who had previously revealed Atleti’s interest in Vermeeren.

Moretto wrote: “One of the profiles that Atlético de Madrid likes for the midfield is Arthur Vermeeren, from Antwerp. There are already talks between the two clubs. The midfielder (2005) ends his contract in 2026 and is one of Europe’s promises.”

One of the clubs Romano references as “keen” on Vermeeren is believed to be United.

Erik ten Hag is keen to further buttress his midfield after seeing his side appear horribly imbalanced in the centre of the pitch at times this season.

Neither of his signings last summer – Mason Mount or Sofyan Amrabat – are natural fits in a Premier League midfield and the club will likely focus on this area once again in the coming transfer window.

United have a long-standing interest in Vermeeren with reports suggesting Ten Hag was in “love” with the Belgian’s profile and style. Despite being only 18-year-old, the midfielder displays a skillset reminiscent of Frenkie de Jong – the Dutchman United spent an entire summer chasing at Ten Hag’s request.

This type of natural midfield player has been sorely lacking at Old Trafford for many years now, though the recent emergence of Kobbie Mainoo may change this.

Vermeeren was interviewed recently about the burgeoning interest in him across European football. He revealed that the “puzzle must fit together” for a prospective move away from Royal Antwerp but was complimentary of the different options. He described Spain as “all about footballing ability” while England centred around “intensity.”

United will be hoping Vermeeren enjoys the fast-paced nature of English football while their Atletico counterparts will be hopeful of convincing the Belgian with the chance to display his footballing ability in Spain.

