Benjamin Sesko: Newcastle United show keen interest in Manchester United target



Manchester United’s search for a reliable striker has hit another snag, as Newcastle United have firmly set their sights on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, a player previously linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Reports from FootballTransfers indicate that Eddie Howe’s side is keen on the young forward, who has been impressing in Germany after his stint with RB Salzburg.

Erik ten Hag’s United have been struggling for goals this season, a concern that has been exacerbated by the underwhelming performances of recent signing Hojlund.

The Dutch manager has been known to appreciate Sesko’s style of play, viewing him as a potential solution to United’s attacking woes. However, with Newcastle entering the fray, United’s chances of securing the Slovenian striker seem increasingly uncertain.

Sesko’s profile fits perfectly into the youthful, dynamic mould Ten Hag is trying to cultivate at United.

At just 20 years old, he has shown remarkable potential, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the scouting teams of Europe’s elite clubs.

His ability to compete and potentially outshine Alexander Isak and the uncertainty surrounding Callum Wilson’s future at Newcastle make him a highly attractive prospect for the Magpies.

This development is a significant concern for United, as they continue their search for a prolific striker to lead their line.

The Red Devils’ need for a goal-scorer is well documented, and Sesko’s rising stock and Newcastle’s interest could see another target slip through their fingers.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s ambitious plans to lower the age profile of their squad by investing in young, talented players like Sesko further complicate matters for United.

With the Magpies also reportedly open to facilitating Bruno Guimaraes’ move to a bigger club, it’s evident that they are preparing to make significant moves in the transfer market.

For United, the situation is tricky. The club’s need for a consistent goal-scorer is pressing, and Sesko’s potential arrival at Newcastle could represent a missed opportunity.