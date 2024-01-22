Facundo Pellistri’s loan exit to Granada has stalled



Manchester United have been busy trimming their wage bill in January by loaning out players who are not in manager Erik ten Hag’s plans for the second-half of the season.

Jadon Sancho, who had a major fall-out with the Dutchman, has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan while the hardly-used Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt temporarily.

The trend of moving on academy products also continued with Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez departing on initial loans which can be made permanent in the summer.

Another player who has been linked with both loan and permanent exits is Facundo Pellistri with the latest reports suggesting the Uruguayan was on his way to join Granada.

Pellistri loan exit

The player had given his green light to the transfer with United planning to agree a long-term contract extension with the 22-year-old before allowing him to join the Spanish side.

But The Daily Mail have now claimed that the loan move could be off after the deal stalled due to wage disagreements between the parties.

Granada did not want to pay a large share of the player’s wages and talks are underway to see if the deal can be salvaged.

There are other interested parties like PSV Eindhoven and NEC Nijmegen and it will be interesting to see where the former Penarol youngster lands up.

Loan exit stalls

“Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri’s move to Granada has stalled. Uruguayan Pellistri was eager to move to La Liga but Granada were only offering to make a token contribution to his salary.

“Talks are ongoing and other clubs remain interested but the other concern for United is that talented 19-year-old Omari Forson has still to commit to a new contract and Erik ten Hag wants to ensure there is enough cover should Pellistri leave.”

Despite Antony’s struggles on the right, the Uruguay international has hardly been used by Ten Hag, starting only thrice this term while registering one assist.

He still looks like a raw talent and needs further polishing. Now that Amad Diallo is back and game time will be at a premium, regular minutes elsewhere might not be a bad idea.