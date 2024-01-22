Jadon Sancho credits Marco Reus for his role in return to Borussia Dortmund



Jadon Sancho’s recent return to Borussia Dortmund was significantly influenced by his former captain Marco Reus.

This revelation follows Sancho’s loan move back to the German club from Manchester United.

In an interview with Dortmund’s club media, Sancho shed light on the crucial role Reus played in his return to the Bundesliga team.

He recalled a specific instance in Las Vegas, where Reus, captured on video, encouraged him to consider a return to Dortmund.

The bond between Reus and Sancho dates back to their time together at Dortmund from 2017 to 2021.

Following a highly publicized transfer, Sancho joined Man United for a reported fee of 85 million euros.

However, his tenure at United was marred by unhappiness and a recent suspension due to a dispute with team manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho’s comeback to Dortmund, albeit on loan, marks a significant turn in his career.

The 23-year-old winger, whose contract with United extends until 2026, rejoins a club where he previously found considerable success.

The relationship between Sancho and Reus goes beyond the pitch, with Sancho mentioning that he kept in touch with many Dortmund players, including Reus and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, following his departure.

This ongoing communication highlights the strong personal connections the Englishman maintained with his former teammates.

Looking ahead, Dortmund, with Sancho and Reus reunited, have started 2024 on a positive note, winning their first two games.

The team is set to continue their Bundesliga campaign with a home game against VfL Bochum next Sunday, where the duo will look to contribute significantly to the team’s performance.