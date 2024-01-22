Jonathan Varane, Raphael’s brother, set for move to England



Raphael Varane’s half-brother, Jonathan, could be set to join him in England as the 22-year-old midfielder mulls over offers from both Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers.

L’Equipe reveals Jonathan, who currently plays for Sporting Gijon, is the subject of interest from clubs right across Europe.

The French outlet believes Cadiz and Getafe want to bring the midfielder to La Liga while the two Championship clubs want him to relocate to England.

Norwich are believed to have offered €2.5 million to sign Jonathan while QPR have make a loan offer with an option to buy.

L’Equipe reveals both La Liga sides have tabled €1.5 million offers for the midfielder but have included a future sale percentage as part of the deals.

Jonathan has made thirteen appearances for Sporting Gijon this season, who currently reside in Liga 2 – Spain’s second division.

The northern Spanish team are second in the table, three points off first-placed Leganes.

As such, officials from Sporting Gijon may be hesitant to make any meaningful changes to a squad who are, at present, set to achieve promotion into La Liga.

€2.5 million is a lot of money for a second division Spanish club, however. Particularly for a player who fulfils more of a squad-based role, rather than an undisputed starter.

Jonathan came through the same academy as Raphael at Lens. He only made one appearance for the first-team before relocating to Spain in August 2022. He signed a new four-year deal with Sporting Gijon in May last year.

Jonathan has previously criticised comparisons with Raphael as the 22-year-old wishes to be judged on the individual merits of his own career, not his brother’s.

“My name is Jonathan and I want to be myself, to distance myself from that image of my brother; I am different from him, I like to repeat that,” he stated. If he was to move from Lens to La Liga to England it wouldn’t help his cause, however.

