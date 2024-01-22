Man United enter the race for La Liga top scorer Artem Dovbyk



Such has been Manchester United’s lack of goals this season that only three teams — Crystal Palace and newly-promoted pair of Sheffield United and Burnley have scored less than Erik ten Hag’s side.

Big-money summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has managed only two goals in the Premier League and he has hardly been helped by Anthony Martial, who has managed only one strike.

Marcus Rashford has now scored in two consecutive games but his overall form is not even close to what he was producing in the last campaign.

The Dutch manager needs help and United have been linked with strikers like Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Benjamin Sesko and Ivan Toney just to name a few.

Dovbyk shining at Girona

A brand new name has been thrown into the mix by journalist Ekrem Konur — Artem Dovbyk, fresh off a six-minute hat-trick for Girona against Europa League champions Sevilla.

“Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Girona’s 26-year-old Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk.

“24 Matches 15 goals 7 assists,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The sensational performance on Sunday means the 26-year-old forward now has 14 goals in La Liga, which puts him joint-top along with Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

His superlative displays up front include goals against Barcelona, Villareal and Real Sociedad with Girona leading La Liga, one point in front of Real Madrid.

The Ukraine international joined the Spanish side last summer for a reported €7 million, becoming their most expensive purchase ever and he has certainly repaid that sum and how!

Race on for Dovbyk

His contract at Girona is valid until 2028 and it will take a lot of money to prise him away as Atletico Madrid found out recently when they were informed a minimum of €30 million would be needed.

Dovbyk was prolific for SC Dnipro-1 as well last season, scoring 29 times throughout the campaign including five in the Conference League.

These displays earned him a move to Spain and he has proven that he can handle the step-up in terms of quality and now, an even bigger platform awaits.

A mad rush is expected to ensue in the summer and with Hojlund still raw, an experienced head alongside him makes more sense rather than signing a young striker to compete with the Dane.