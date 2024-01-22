Man United in contact with Bayern Munich regarding loan move for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting



Manchester United’s biggest problem in the Premier League this season has been their inability to score goals, with Erik ten Hag’s side scoring only 24 times in 21 games so far.

That figure is marginally more than Crystal Palace and newly-promoted pair of Sheffield United and Burnley. The Dutchman needs help in January if he is to rectify this issue.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund has managed only two goals in the league while Anthony Martial has not been of much help, with only one goal to his name and currently worrying about hip surgery while he trains on his own.

Marcus Rashford has now scored twice on the trot but his performances are far below what he managed in the previous campaign under the Dutch coach.

United can only bring players in via loans

There have been links with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Brian Brobbey but funds are tight at the moment with INEOS’ deal yet to be ratified and the club can only complete deals via the loan market.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could be a viable loan option in January with the Bayern Munich man not pleased with his lack of minutes this season following Harry Kane’s arrival.

The Cameroonian has only received 528 minutes and has scored thrice, a major fall from last season’s 1,805 minutes in which he contributed 17 goals as well as four assists.

#ManchesterUnited is in contact with #Bayern about Choupo Moting. It will be available for a minimal amount. Manchester is considering a 6-month loan to provide a solution to Ten Hag. To be continued. #Mercato https://t.co/VG7XcsGd7f — Seb Ecrivain Foot (@SebEcrivainFoot) January 21, 2024

According to Les Bons Conceil Du Sports editor Seb Ecrivain Foot, talks are progressing between both clubs regarding a six-month loan deal involving a “minimal” loan fee, which will suit the Red Devils.

Choupo-Moting talks in progress

“Manchester United are considering a 6-month loan to provide a solution to Ten Hag. To be continued,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 34-year-old is not the long-term solution to United’s answers but could be hungry enough to prove to be a decent backup option for the 20-time English league champions.

He is a five-time league winner, winning three Bundesliga crowns with the Bavarian giants as well as two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain.

Choupo-Moting also has experience of playing in England, having previously plied his trade for Stoke City when they were last in the Premier League.

However there could be potential issues with the deal as discussed here. It remains to be seen how the Red Devils tackle their goalscoring issue.