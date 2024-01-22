Manchester United consider leaving Carrington training complex

Manchester United may need to abandon their Carrington training facility if they hope to meet the ambitions of new owners INEOS.

The Manchester Evening News reported today that United are looking into building new training facilities elsewhere due to logistical constraints that limit the club’s ability to expand the site.

According to the report, high-level sources at United have claimed that the “constrained” entrance on Birch Road, along with troublesome overhead cables, make it difficult to expand the existing training complex, with the club unwilling to sacrifice any of the training pitches as they wish to prioritise football.

Prior to INEOS’ deal to secure a 25% stake in United was complete, Sir Dave Brailsford, the sporting director of the company, reportedly made two trips to Carrington.

The much-needed revamp of Carrington or potential departure formed part of the core issues that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sought to address upon arriving at United.

Last week, The Peoples Person reported that United have been scouting grounds for a potential new training facility, with a particular focus on golf courses.

The Daily Mail claimed that plans to construct a new training facility were already underway at the club.

The new training facility would need to be large enough to cater to the men’s and women’s first teams as well as the academy.

While United were believed to be in talks with the High Legh Park Golf Club after identifying it as an ideal location, such reports turned out to be inaccurate.

A spokesperson for the gold club’s owners, American Golf, dismissed the claim, stating: “No conversations between High Legh Park Golf Club and Manchester United are currently taking place.”

Since the conclusion of their minority takeover deal, INEOS have been active in bringing their desired changes to United in an effort to revive the club.

On Saturday, the club announced the appointment of Omar Berrada as CEO.

Should United leave Carrington, it would mark a momentous occasion in the club’s history, with the training facility in active use since January 2000.