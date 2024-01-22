Manchester United hoping to sell Antony to Saudi Arabia



Manchester United are trying to offload their unwanted right-wing pairing of Jadon Sancho and Antony for £100 million this summer, according to the The Standard.

Nizaar Kinsella reveals United “want around £50 million each” for the wingers with Old Trafford officials believed to be sounding out clubs in Saudi Arabia over potential deals.

Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, wanted to sign Sancho last summer but were unable to agree a deal in the final few days of a frantic window.

Kinsella contends the Saudi club had offered to take the 24-year-old on loan but refused to accept a £50 million purchase obligation in the deal.

It’s also believed Sancho himself was not keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Sancho has since re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan after United agreed a deal with the German club earlier this month. The winger had been exiled from the first-team after a public fallout with Erik ten Hag in September.

Old Trafford officials consider the Signal Iduna Park to be the perfect environment for Sancho to rebuild his reputation, having established himself as one of the premier young attacking talents during his last chapter in Germany.

It was this scintillating form in the black and yellow of Dortmund which led United to agree a £73 million deal for Sancho in the first place. In the proceeding thirty months in Manchester, he never once looked capable of reproducing this level.

It was a damning indictment on Sancho’s move that United would once again re-enter the market for a right-winger the following summer.

The club, under the direction of Ten Hag, eventually agreed an £86 million transfer to reunite the Dutch manager with Antony.

However, Antony has rarely looked like a Premier League player since relocating from Amsterdam to Manchester, let alone one of the most expensive signings in the league’s history.

Ten Hag recently said the Brazilian had to “do better” in a press-conference. The main issue for Antony is it is not obvious he can do better, even if he wanted to.

Reports suggest the INEOS sporting team – who are set to take full control over the football operation at Old Trafford next month – have identified Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise one of their primary targets this summer. This move would likely be facilitated by existing wingers departing the club first.

Earlier in the season, John Murtough – United’s football director – had travelled to Saudi Arabia to establish contacts in the region.

While the executive returned to Old Trafford without having agreed any deals, it’s thought negotiations were initiated over a number of United players who could potentially be available this summer, including Antony and Sancho.

It would constitute a huge boost to the club’s finances if they were able to recoup somewhere in the region of £100 million for the two wingers.

It remains to be seen whether either player would be willing to entertain a move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of their relatively young careers, however.

One player at the other end of his footballing tenure is Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder will turn 32 next month and is believed to be one of the biggest targets for Saudi clubs this summer, with multiple reports linking him with a move.

Kinsella reveals that while Old Trafford officials remain appreciative of Casemiro’s qualities, they would be open to his departure “for the right price.”

The recent emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has undoubtedly shown the club where their future lies in their midfield.

