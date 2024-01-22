Manchester United identify four potential risks in signing Matthijs de Ligt



Manchester United are believed to have identified four potential risks from a pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch centre-back is a potential target for United in the summer as the club seeks a comprehensive overhaul of its defensive unit.

While Lisandro Martinez is a pivotal player for Erik ten Hag in central defence, and Victor Lindelof is a valued squad member, doubts persist over the long-term futures of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Neither player slots in comfortably to Ten Hag’s demands of his centre-backs and both will turn 31 next season.

As such, United are believed to be potentially in the market for not one but two central defenders this summer, should both Maguire and Varane depart the club.

De Ligt is reported to be discontent at the Allianz Arena, having fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel. The pair are believed to have a “tense” relationship with sources close to the club indicating De Ligt may want a fresh start this summer.

This may lead to a reunion with Ten Hag after the pair enjoyed great success together in Amsterdam.

De Ligt was Ten Hag’s captain at Ajax prior to his expensive transfer to Juventus. They combined to help lead the club to the Eredivisie title, as well as the scintillating Champions League run which saw Ajax dominate Real Madrid and Juventus en route to the semi-final.

The fact the centre-back was only 19 years of age when Ten Hag entrusted him with the captaincy underscores how highly he’s rated by the Dutch manager.

Reports suggest United are actively considering a deal for De Ligt but Christopher Michel (fussball.news) reveals the club has a number of “doubts” over the defender.

Michel contends these doubts are as follows:

Injury-proneness Lack of pace High price A question of De Ligt’s suitability for the high intensity of the Premier League

Given how much injuries have devastated United’s squad this season, a hesitation over adding another player with potential fitness concerns is a logical one for the club. Similarly, neither Martinez nor Lindelof are particularly fast defenders. A pacy partner would be considered essential for the type of transitional style Ten Hag has sought to implement at Old Trafford this year.

These doubts over De Ligt’s physical state and his pace would tie into the fourth issue over whether the defender would suit the intense nature of English football. Furthermore, if the club did wish to target two centre-backs this summer, the potential price Bayern would demand for De Ligt may make an additional recruit too difficult.

And while Michel does contend United are “keeping an eye” on De Ligt, it appears to be a somewhat doubtful eye.

