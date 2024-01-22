Manchester United turn down swap offer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United have turned down a blockbuster swap deal for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to a report by The Sun.

Charlie Wyett reveals Inter Milan have tabled an offer for Wan-Bissaka which would see Dutch fullback Denzel Dumfries head to Old Trafford in return.

The reporter contends United have turned down the offer, however, describing the club as “not interested” in such a deal.

Wan-Bissaka recently had his contract extended as his current deal had been set to expire at the end of the season. Instead, the club triggered an automatic one-year extension clause, setting a new expiry date of June 2025.

Sources at Old Trafford indicate this move was motivated more by a wish to maintain Wan-Bissaka’s market value, rather than any long-term belief in the right-back.

In fact, it’s believed United would be open to selling the 26-year-old if a suitable offer arrived.

The transfer window this summer would constitute the club’s last opportunity at commanding a premium price for the fullback.

Both West Ham and Crystal Palace have made approaches to United regarding Wan-Bissaka in recent weeks which, when combined with the latest offer by Inter, shows there is a reasonable market for the player.

It’s even believed Old Trafford officials may seek to utilise the right-back in their own ambitious swap deal by offering Palace Wan-Bissaka as part of a move for Michael Olise.

The 22-year-old winger is reported to be an important part of the INEOS sporting team’s planned overhaul at Old Trafford this summer, which is set to include reinforcements in defence, midfield, and attack.

Interestingly, Dumfries’ contract is set to expire next year as well, perhaps indicating why Inter are keen to sell a player who had appeared an important part of their first eleven.

The 27-year-old has played fifteen times for Inter in the league this year, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The Nerazzurri are currently second in Serie A, one point behind leaders Juventus but with a game in hand. They are through to the last-sixteen of the Champions League, having been drawn against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

The Dutch fullback has previously been linked with a move to United and fulfils the Dutch criterion which has dominated the club’s shopping list in recent windows.

It’s a sign of the change in direction United are taking under Sir Jim Ratcliffe that an Eredivisie product has been turned down, however.

