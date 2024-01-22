Newport County shut down ticket office ahead of clash vs. Man United due to “appalling abuse” directed at staff



Newport County have confirmed that the club’s ticket office has been closed ahead of their clash against Manchester United after staff were subjected to abuse from some fans.

County set up a game to look forward to vs. United, following their win against Eastleigh in an FA Cup third-round replay match.

Ahead of the occasion, it emerged that the League Two outfit were set to install a temporary stand to increase their stadium’s capacity by 1,000 to make the most of the visit from Erik ten Hag’s men.

The new stand will boost Rodney Parade’s capacity to 9,000.

According to The Daily Mail, County stand to pocket a sum of around £400,000 from their meeting with United. The game will be broadcast on BBC One.

Ahead of the game, ITV reports that the Exiles are shutting down their ticket office for general sale tickets after staff faced “appalling abuse and threatening behaviour” from supporters.

As a result, general sale tickets will only be available to purchase online following the priority purchase last Thursday.

A statement issued on County’s website read, “The club will not condone this behaviour towards any member of its staff and will employ a zero-tolerance policy going forward which may result in stadium bans or legal action.”

“The club’s small pool of staff has worked extremely hard across long hours in recent weeks to organise the two sell-out games against Wrexham and Manchester United.”

“The club would like to thank them for their dedication and commitment.”

The match will kick off on Sunday 28 January at 16:30 BST.

At the moment, the United players and coaching staff are currently on a small winter break and are expected to return to training later this week.

