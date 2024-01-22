Omari Forson yet to agree new long-term deal, could be leaving in the summer



Manchester United have struggled to score goals this season with the right-wing proving to be a source of constant consternation for manager Erik ten Hag.

Right at the start of the season, the Dutchman ended up having a major fall-out with Jadon Sancho and he was subsequently banished from the first team.

The England international earned a temporary exit to former club Borussia Dortmund in January and began by grabbing an assist on his second debut for the Bundesliga giants.

Ten Hag has opted to hand multiple opportunities to Antony who has been a disaster, registering 0 goals and assists this campaign, with the manager forced to defend his winger at every opportunity.

Issues on the right wing

He has not trusted Facundo Pellistri enough despite the issues and the Uruguayan was reportedly close to sealing a loan exit to Granada.

But The Peoples Person recently reported that the loan deal is in danger of falling through due to wage disagreements.

Ten Hag was also said to be open to sending Amad Diallo on yet another loan after being impressed with Omari Forson, who became the 249th academy graduate to make his first team debut when he came on in the FA Cup game against Wigan Athletic.

The academy graduate was handed plenty of chances in pre-season as well and there were reports that the club was close to agreeing a new contract extension with the 19-year-old.

The Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential newsletter has claimed the player is yet to agree a new deal and that might necessitate a change in approach with regards to the futures of several stars.

Pellistri could be kept on and Forson might not receive too many minutes if he indeed wants to leave United. There are multiple clubs eyeing the youngster, whose current deal ends in the summer of 2024.

“Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri’s move to GRANADA has stalled as the Old Trafford club tries to convince Omari Forson to stay.

Forson could end up leaving

“The major concern for United is that talented 19-year-old Omari Forson has still to commit to a new contract and Erik ten Hag wants to ensure there is enough cover should Pellistri leave.

“Forson, who made his debut in the FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic has been described as ‘exceptional’ by academy director Nick Cox, is out of contract in the summer and has yet to agree on a new deal.

“If he doesn’t commit then United may have to consider what role he plays between now and May. The England U20 international has interest from rival clubs.”

In recent transfer windows, United have made a habit of moving on academy graduates while struggling to sell their overpaid first-team stars.

This practice should end soon with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to assume sporting control.