Rio Ferdinand is extremely impressed by Manchester United’s capture of Omar Berrada



Manchester United sent shockwaves through the footballing world recently when they announced the signing of Omar Berrada as the new CEO from Manchester City.

The club statement made extremely pointed remarks towards this being the start of on-field performances being prioritised again.

It is being looked at as a huge coup for a prominent figure at a rival club and has the fans giddy with the possibilities.

Add Rio Ferdinand, who has never been shy about giving his opinion on anything, to that list.

On his YouTube channel FIVE, Ferdinand called Berrada “potentially one of our best January signings”.

Considering Berrada is never stepping on the pitch to save or score a goal, that is high praise for his credentials indeed.

Ferdinand said that he has talked to some people at City and “they can’t believe we’ve (United) have got him”, saying that he has done a lot in the game.

Berrada was the chief of the famed City Football Group with multiple clubs across multiple continents across the world.

As reported by The Peoples Person after his appointment, he led the way in their academy structuring, as well as was “key” in securing one of their best-ever signings.

Therefore, he is a person who comes with vast qualifications for work on and off the pitch.

He was being groomed as the heir apparent to the powerful City duo of Begiristain and Soriano so losing him is a major blow for the rivals.

Ferdinand, for one, has firmly joined the bandwagon of Omar Berrada and is looking forward to seeing what he can do at a club which has unparalleled noise around it like United.

