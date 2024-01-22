The cost of Manchester United’s injury crisis this season



The shocking cost of the injury crisis at Old Trafford this season has been revealed with Manchester United spending nearly £20 million on wages for unavailable players.

Erik ten Hag has endured a dreadful sophomore season in England with United currently languishing in seventh in the Premier League, having already crashed out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

The FA Cup – which United are set to play Newport County this Sunday – constitutes the club’s last realistic chance of success this season.

The Dutchman’s team have already lost fourteen times in all competitions this year; they lost twelve across the entirety of last season.

While there have been a number of issues at Old Trafford beyond this, the unrelenting injury issue has been the most significant factor in this abysmal form.

Long injuries to key players such as Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, and Mason Mount have been compounded by similar maladies for their replacements – Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial.

Even Kobbie Mainoo, the midfield protégé Ten Hag had appeared to be ready to build his team around, was ruled out with a serious ankle injury before the season began.

The Dutch manager has been seeking to implement a new style at Old Trafford, with a reconfigured system, predicated upon transitions. The constant unavailability of his key players has severely hampered his ability to successfully instil these changes.

Yet it’s not just on the pitch where the club has felt the impact of absentees; it’s also in their finances.

A report by data specialists OLBG reveals United have spent the second most on wages this season on injured players (£19.8 million). The only club in the league to have wasted more is Chelsea (£27.7 million).

The total length of time United players have been collectively ruled out for also ranks them second (1082 days), with Chelsea again ranking first (1413 days).

Arsenal and Liverpool, by comparison, have spent £9.66 million and £7.85 million respectively on injured players. The number of days their absentees have collectively spent injured amounts to 504 days for Arsenal and 590 days for Liverpool. Ten Hag’s players have been ruled out for almost as long as Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta’s combined!

It’s little wonder, therefore, why Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table, with Arsenal close behind in third, while United are consigned to seventh.

