Wes Brown believes Erik ten Hag will play Tom Heaton with Andre Onana at the Africa Cup of Nations

Manchester United made huge changes to the goalkeeping department at Old Trafford in the summer.

Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir were signed to replace long-standing number one David de Gea and back-up keeper Jack Butland, with both leaving the club at the end of their respective contracts.

Onana has suffered an up-and-down start to his career in Manchester but hasn’t missed a minute of his debut season.

However, the former Inter man could now miss his first set of United fixtures due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ten Hag now has a decision to make on who steps in for the Cameroonian with Bayindir and Tom Heaton the manager’s options.

As quoted by The Express, former United defender Wes Brown feels that Ten Hag may spring a surprise and plump for the experienced Heaton over his summer signing.

“I just feel that Tom’s played before, obviously he’s very experienced. I’ve been watching warm-ups ahead of games and I always notice Tom goes in nets first and gets everything done,” Brown told MUTV.

The Treble winner admits Bayindir is many people’s favourite to get the nod but Heaton’s showings in a handful of games on his return to the club will also be in the manager’s thoughts.

“Everyone thinks he won’t play. He’s played matches before, When needed he’s put him in, he’s done fine, there have not been problems, I just feel Tom’s going to play,” he added.

It is unclear just how many games Onana will miss for United with Cameroon struggling in the early exchanges of the AFCON.

He will almost certainly miss the trip to Newport in the FA Cup on Sunday but should the Indomitable Lions fail to get out of their group, he could be back in action sooner than anticipated.

If Cameroon find their feet and go all the way, Onana will miss up to four United games.

However long United are to be without their first choice keeper, Ten Hag will be desperate to make the right choice between the sticks until he returns.