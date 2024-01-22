Will Fish will stay at Hibernian until the end of the season



Will he or won’t he?

There had been reports suggesting United could choose to cash in on Will Fish, given the number of clubs “showing interest” in the 20-year-old, but the Daily Mail contends this is no longer possible.

Cardiff were believed to be one such suitor with a host of teams across the football pyramid intrigued by the defender.

Instead, Fish will be staying at Hibernian until the end of the season with the Manchester United player’s loan deal having passed an important deadline.

There was a clause in the agreement between United and Hibernian which dictated that if Fish remained at the Easter Road Stadium beyond a particular date, he would remain in Scotland until the end of the season.

This recall date has now passed.

This will constitute the second full season for Fish at Hibernian after the defender spent last year on loan to the Scottish Premier League club as well.

He took quickly to life in Edinburgh, establishing himself as a permanent fixture in Hibernian’s defence, making twenty-one appearances.

Fish even scored an impressive three goals last season from centre-back.

Hibernian were then delighted to welcome back the United academy graduate last summer ahead of the new season. Old Trafford officials are believed to have thought the settled environment represented the best place for Fish’s continued development.

The defender has continued his permanent place in the Hibernian first-team, making twenty-eight appearances in all competitions. He’s only scored one goal this season, however.

United will likely revisit the prospect of Fish leaving Old Trafford on a permanent deal this summer with the defender’s academy status making a particularly valuable asset from a financial fair play perspective.

