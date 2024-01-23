A deep dive into Manchester United’s appalling sales record

Manchester United severely struggle to sell players. Headlines often tend to focus on the club’s over-spending on summer targets but it can be often understated how poor the Glazers have been at selling players over the years.

The Daily Mail reported on the sides that have generated the most income from sales over the previous ten years.

Logically, United should be one of the sides that can generate a decent amount of money from sales. Their academy continues to produce good talents at a national level at least and many squad players, despite not being able to make the grade at United, easily have the potential to make it elsewhere in the Premier League or abroad.

However, this is not the case. In fact, the Red Devils don’t even appear in the top 30 when it comes to transfer income. It is often stated that top teams find it difficult to sell as the only way for the players they let go off is down. However the top 10 list is populated with names such as Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid – three teams who have been far more successful than United in the past decade.

To make matters worse, clubs such as Lille, Atalanta and Southampton have generated much more transfer income than the Old Trafford side.

Very rarely have the club been able to generate more than even €20m for a player sale in the last ten years. According to transfermarkt.com, this has only happened four times. Romelu Lukaku sold for €74m, Angel Di Maria for €63m, Dan James reaching €29m and Morgan Schneiderlin at €23m are the only exceptions.

What is even more galling is the number of these players sold below €20m that have gone on to have successful careers away from Old Trafford, either proving the club was wrong to sell them or at least that they should have demanded more financial compensation.

An obvious example to start with is the sale of Jonny Evans for €8.3m in the summer of 2015. The Northern Ireland international would go on to play a major role for West Brom and Leicester, winning the FA Cup in 2021 with the Foxes.

The fact that at 35 years old, after his return on a free transfer this summer, Evans has been one of the best defenders at the club this season suggests he probably shouldn’t have been sold in the first place or at least fetched a much higher price.

Memphis Depay is another name that was probably correctly sold but you get the feeling if he had been playing for Chelsea, his value would have sky-rocketed. Let go for only €16m in 2016, the Dutchman went on to score 76 goals for Lyon and eventually earned a move to Barcelona. He now plays his football for Atletico Madrid. €16m seems small change for a player who has gone on to do what he has achieved.

Adnan Januzaj is another interesting case. After much early promise, the winger was never going to make it at United, but again, €8.5m seems unnecessarily generous for the transfer partner. The Belgian has gone on to play 191 times in La Liga for both Real Sociedad and Sevilla and is still featuring regularly for the former.

An old favourite of Louis van Gaal, Daley Blind being sold for €16m is another questionable decision. Once again, the Dutch international is hardly a stereotypical Jose Mourinho defender, so the decision to sell him in 2017 was hardly controversial. But the price tag was. Blind has gone on to win titles at Ajax, Bayern Munich and is now a major component of Girona’s rise to the peak of Spanish football. Once again, it feels like United got the short end of the stick.

Chris Smalling is another player who should have fetched more than he did. A flawed defender yes, but one that had proven he could do a job at a level below the highest one. A player who had represented his country 31 times and at that point had played more than 300 games for the Red Devils should be bringing in more than €15m. The Englishman has gone on to win trophies and play 146 times for Roma, scoring 10 goals.

More recently, James Garner is another example of a player who has gone on to bigger and better things. United did receive €10.4m for him but the fact he is now one of Everton’s most important players and regularly playing in the Premier League, while United still persist with Scott McTominay in most games, calls the whole transfer model into question.

Continuing the trend of poor academy sales is Teden Mengi. The young defender’s transfer fee was undisclosed, meaning it wasn’t very much, even for United’s standards. The youngster has gone on to become a regular in Luton’s defence, having played 16 times for the Hatters, and consolidated himself very much as a Premier League centre back.

The final example to be provided is that of Anthony Elanga as he has taken to life in Nottingham very well indeed. The young Swede has scored four goals and assisted six more for Forest and those don’t really read as numbers for a €17.5m player. Just for context, Manchester United spent €95m on Antony, who has contributed zero goals and assists this campaign.

Therefore, improving player sales is yet another aspect to add to the growing in-tray of work at Old Trafford for new owners INEOS.

(All transfer fees according to transfermarkt.com)