A section of Man United players do not welcome Mitchell van der Gaag’s “old school” methods



Some players at Manchester United are reportedly not very enthusiastic about the tough measures and no-nonsense approach of Erik ten Hag’s assistant, Mitchell van der Gaag.

Van der Gaag followed Ten Hag from Ajax when the latter arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 to take up the United job.

The pair have since embarked on a campaign to change the culture at the club and restore discipline within the ranks.

Ten Hag has in his tenure so far as United boss, demonstrated that he is not afraid to fall out with players if his high standards both on and off the pitch are not met.

The 53-year-old kicked out Cristiano Ronaldo after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner went on national television to slam his training methods and other aspects of the club.

More recently, Ten Hag sanctioned a loan exit for Jadon Sancho back to his Borussia Dortmund after they failed to amicably resolve their differences.

It later emerged that Ten Hag’s issues with Sancho also included the English winger’s constant lateness to training and his failure to adequately apply himself at Carrington.

According to The Daily Mail, Van der Gaag is almost a spitting image of Ten Hag with respect to discipline and ensuring everyone toes the line.

As a result, he is not every player’s cup of tea at United.

“Van der Gaag’s hard-line approach in training is welcomed by some United players but less so by others who feel the former Motherwell centre-back can be too ‘old school.'”.

Earlier this week, Scott McTominay shed some light on Ten Hag and his coaching staff’s strictness in an interview.

The Scotland international said, “The manager is so demanding and he’s got so many high standards that the whole squad have to comply with, which I think is brilliant.”

“He’s massive on his timings, massive on every looking the same, wearing the same tracksuits and clothes. All that contributes toward a good team, so no one is a big ego. Everyone is in it together and pushing the right way.”

The Mail’s revelation will certainly come as welcome news to fans who have over the years had to do with undeserving players who don’t care about the club throwing managers under the bus.

