Andy Cole tells Manchester United to sign Karim Benzema



Andy Cole has told Manchester United they should “150%” sign Karim Benzema if the opportunity arises.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Betfred, the former striker was asked whether United should “explore the possibility of a loan deal” for the Frenchman in January.

Cole – who knows a thing or two about scoring goals at Old Trafford – was adamant in his response: “150%. I would sign him if it was only for a training session.”

Erik ten Hag’s forward line has struggled for goals this season. Only Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer times than United in the Premier League.

Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho and Antony have scored zero goals between them despite setting the club back over £200 million in transfer fees. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have scored four and three respectively. Anthony Martial and Rasmus Hojlund – the two main centre-forwards at Old Trafford – have combined for just three goals in the league.

In fact, Scott McTominay is the club’s top scorer domestically with five goals. This statistic tells you all you need to know about United’s struggles this year.

Cole’s suggestion, therefore, does not seem as ridiculous as it does at first glance.

AFP sources in Riyadh have already confirmed that the Ballon d’Or winner has made it clear he wants to leave after a meeting with club officials was “bad tempered”.

A player with Benzema’s track record could provide the exact boost United need for the second half of the season. While his age is a potential worry, it would also make the French striker the perfect compliment to Hojlund as he would not be a long-term obstacle to the Dane’s development.

Cole does concede his surprise at Benzema’s decision to leave European football for Saudi Arabia but offers understanding at the move.

“I was very surprised when he left Real Madrid in the summer, but I understand why it happened. That money he’s earning in Saudi Arabia is generational wealth. It’s for his kids and his kids’ kids. When you’re at that age in your career and you’ve already won four La Liga titles, five Champions League trophies and the Ballon d’Or, I can understand why he went to Saudi,” Cole contends.

The former United forward also dismisses doubts over whether Benzema would be able to cope with the demands of English football at this stage of his career: “Could he do it in the Premier League at his age? 100% considering the way he looks after himself.”

Cole concluded with the view that “If Manchester United have the opportunity to sign him…they should definitely try and make that happen.” Whether Old Trafford officials agree with their former goal scorer remains to be seen, though initial reports suggest a move is unlikely.

