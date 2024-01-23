Arthur Vermeeren: Atletico Madrid reach agreement with Royal Antwerp for Man United target



Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Royal Antwerp for the transfer of midfield talent and reported Manchester United target Arthur Vermeeren.

It’s understood that Vermeeren was one of the names on United’s radar for possible midfield reinforcements.

Courtesy of making headlines in his native Belgium, he not only attracted the interest of United but also other European elites like Arsenal and Barcelona.

Vermeeren previously opened up about his future and indicated that he would only move to a club where “the puzzle must fit together”

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed suggestions that Atletico had joined the race for Vermereen and had gone a step further by making an approach to Antwerp for the player.

The Italian journalist relayed that Diego Simeone’s side asked to be kept abreast of Vermereen’s transfer availability and any potential changes to his situation at The Bosuilstadion.

According to Niels Poissonnier of Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, Atletico and Antwerp have reached an agreement over a move for the United target.

Poissonnier noted that the deal to take the 18-year-old to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is thought to be worth around €27m.

This was seemingly confirmed by Romano who wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Atlético Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antwerp to sign Belgian top talent Arthur Vermeeren!”

“After initial €15m package offered as revealed last week…bid in excess of €25m sent today.”

“Final details then Vermeeren will join Atléti now, January.”

Vermeeren’s contract with Antwerp was set to expire in 2026. It appears that United will have to look elsewhere as they have been beaten to a player, whose playing style has been likened to Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

