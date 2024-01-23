AS Roma enter loan race for Facundo Pellistri



Manchester United have been on a loaning out spree this January with plenty of first-team stars as well as academy graduates leaving the club on a temporary basis.

Jadon Sancho, who had a major fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag, has re-joined former club Borussia Dortmund on loan and has also shown glimpses of his potential in the Bundesliga.

Donny van de Beek also left on loan to join Eintracht Frankfurt after hardly getting any chances under the Dutch manager.

Academy talents like Hannibal Mejbri, Alvaro Fernandez, Rhys Bennett, and Joe Hugill have all left temporarily with the Tunisian and Spaniard’s deals containing permanent exit clauses.

Pellistri loan

Another player who has not been trusted by Ten Hag and has been linked with an exit is Facundo Pellistri.

Despite United’s issues on the right-wing amid Antony’s slump in form, the manager has hardly turned to the Uruguayan.

He has been linked with both loans and permanent exits with Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that the club did not want to let the young winger leave before agreeing a new contract.

Granada seemed to be leading the loan race but as The Peoples Person revealed, the deal has fallen through over wage disagreements.

The Daily Mail have now claimed that PSV Eindhoven and several clubs from Spain and Italy are in the race with AS Roma recently entering the conversation.

Roma express interest

“If Pellistri does go out on loan, Confidential understands the possible destinations include PSV Eindhoven and several clubs from Spain and Italy where Roma have also expressed a tentative interest.”

The club from Rome was in the news recently for sacking former United manager Jose Mourinho.

Considering Pellistri’s showings for his national team, it is clear to see that he has a lot of potential and needs the right loan to unlock it.

His previous spells at Alaves were not fruitful at all, hence a move back to La Liga makes very little sense.

United should be careful before deciding where to send the 22-year-old next as it can make or break his career.