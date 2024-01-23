Barcelona favourites to snap up Mason Greenwood in the summer



Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Getafe, where he has netted three times and registered four assists as well.

His overall displays have been so impressive that a host of La Liga outfits have been scouting him on a regular basis ahead of a summer move.

The likes of Real Sociedad, Valencia have been linked with a move while Getafe are also prepared to break their club transfer record by bidding for him.

The Sun have revealed that Barcelona are in pole position for the 22-year-old and the player himself sees it as a “dream move”.

Barca favourites for Greenwood

United are unlikely to bring him back owing to public backlash and the new INEOS regime are expected to move forward.

Erik ten Hag always wanted to include Greenwood in his team but that decision was taken out of his hands and currently, the long-term plans do not include the England international.

“Barcelona want to sign Greenwood, and he wants to move there. The next step is for the clubs to come to an agreement.

“Manchester United want to sell the player and the manager has accepted Greenwood won’t be returning. The view is that it is best for all parties to have a clean break.

“A deal with Barcelona is likely to include a number of add-ons depending on games Mason goes on to play for them and possibly for England too.

“Mason is setting his sights on playing for his country again one day. Time will tell on that, but for the moment Mason is focused on further making a name for himself in La Liga.

Add-ons to be included in deal

“Barca think he is a player who can help take them to the next level both in the domestic competitions and in Europe and is one for the future.

“They think Greenwood would also be an exciting signing for the fans. They’ve sent scouts to watch him six times this season and the reports have been overwhelmingly positive.”

The Red Devils had initially planned to reintegrate the Englishman back into the first team this season following the end of an internal investigation carried out by the club.

The Crown Prosecution Service had dropped all charges against the forward but public outcry forced a U-turn from then-CEO Richard Arnold.