Brian Brobbey “very keen” to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United – report

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is believed to be highly interested in joining Manchester United.

At just 21 years old, Brobbey has been linked with Man United for quite some time, with the number nine admitting that his dream is to play for United.

But while manager Erik ten Hag has registered his interest in the player, Brobbey revealed that he previously turned down the chance to turn his dream into reality.

“Manchester United wanted me, but I really wanted to return to Ajax permanently. To make this possible, my agent José Fortes Rodriguez even waived his hefty resale percentage,” Brobbey revealed, adding the Ten Hag phoned him personally.

Still, United’s pursuit of the Ajax striker didn’t end there, with The Peoples Person reporting United’s interest in bringing Brobbey to Old Trafford in January.

On Saturday, Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg posted on X that Ten Hag’s winter pursuit of the 21 year old is well underway.

🆕🔴 News #Brobbey: Understand that Ten Hag has the idea to sign Brobbey in winter! ➡️ Brobbey and ManUtd, it was a hot topic last summer. The contact never broke off

➡️ Both have a high appreciation for each other. At the latest in the next summer window, a transfer will be… pic.twitter.com/1TraZGnsoy — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 20, 2024

Although Brobbey previously insisted that he is satisfied with life at Ajax, he refused to definitively rule out the possibility of a move to United during an interview on Sunday.

Now, it appears as if Brobbey’s interest in joining United is stronger than the player previously let on.

Yesterday evening, Football Insider claimed that the Ajax striker “would jump at the chance” to join United, whether in January or during the summer transfer window.

The news outlet reported that a “well-placed” source spoke of Ten Hag’s admiration for the youngster, adding that Brobbey is “very keen” to reunite with his former manager at United.

Furthermore, signing a striker has been listed as a high-priority move for United in the transfer window, thereby providing Rasmus Hojlund with some support.

With 11 goals and four assists in 17 Eredivisie games, Brobbey has been in fine form this season.

Still, well-positioned experts such as Marco van Basten doubt the youngster’s ability to be clinical in front of goal and it remains to be seen whether the youngster would fare as well when facing the intensity of the Premier League.