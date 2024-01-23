Darren Fletcher’s role in Man United transfers revealed as Sir Jim Ratcliffe nears ratification of his investment



Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher is usually the first point of contact for clubs interested in doing business with the 20-time English champions.

Fletcher enjoyed a very successful playing career with United before taking up a non-playing role at the club back in 2020.

He initially returned as an U-16s coach before he was appointed as the club’s technical director.

During Ralf Rangnick’s turbulent and extremely troubled spell at Old Trafford, Fletcher temporarily returned to the dugout to aid the German coach.

However, he went back to work from behind the scenes soon after Erik ten Hag arrived from Ajax in 2022.

According to The Daily Mail, Fletcher who turns 40 on deadline day of the ongoing January transfer window, “remains the go-to contact” for many clubs who want to sign United players.

The Red Devils have been very busy this month, with several stars sent out on loan in search of first-team minutes.

Exciting academy midfield talent Dan Gore became United’s eighth loan departure of the winter transfer window following his temporary exit from Old Trafford to League One outfit Port Vale.

The Mail explains, “Fletcher works closely with football director John Murtough in his role as technical director.”

“Even though Murtough continues to head up the recruitment department, often it’s Fletcher’s number in the hands of other clubs who have built a relationship with the Scot over his two decades in the game.”

This revelation comes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on the ratification of his partial investment into the club by the Premier League.

While he can’t start working officially, the INEOS billionaire has not been shy to start making major moves. Over the weekend, news broke that United had completed a major coup by naming Manchester City’s Omar Berrada as their new CEO. This was later confirmed by the club in a public statement.

It’s believed that more appointments are on the way and like Chris Wheeler points out, it will be interesting to see where these developments leave Fletcher, who was very much part of the furniture under the outgoing regime.

