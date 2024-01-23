David Ornstein sheds light on Manchester United’s Omar Berrada appointment



Manchester United’s recent appointment of Omar Berrada as the new Chief Executive Officer has sent ripples through the football community.

David Ornstein recently discussed the intricacies of this surprising move on The Athletic podcast, providing deeper insights into what this appointment signifies for the club.

Ornstein explained that United’s search for a new CEO wasn’t a sudden development. It followed the departure of Richard Arnold, with Patrick Stewart temporarily filling the role.

However, the choice of Omar Berrada as the candidate was indeed a surprise.

According to Ornstein, the pursuit of Berrada by United and Enos was a recent initiative, unfolding rapidly in the last few weeks. This contrasts with the typically public and protracted negotiations often seen with United under the Glazer regime.

“United have been looking for a chief executive…however, the candidate that they decided upon certainly is [a surprise],” Ornstein stated.

He emphasized the discreet and efficient nature of the operation, a notable deviation from United’s usual approach. Ornstein’s comments highlight the club’s newfound tactical acumen in executive appointments.

Berrada’s move from Man City to United is particularly noteworthy, given his significant contributions to City’s success.

Ornstein pointed out Berrada’s comprehensive role at City, from managing business and financial aspects to overseeing the academy and women’s football. “Omar Berrada focusing on the numbers and the finances…he’s worked his way through various positions at City within the city football group,” Ornstein remarked.

City’s response to this significant change was, according to Ornstein, calm and classy.

City remains confident in their existing setup and appears unfazed by United’s poaching of one of their key executives. This reaction reflects City’s current dominance in English football and their belief in the robustness of their management structure.

Ornstein also touched upon the broader implications of this appointment. It signals a potential shift in United’s strategy, marking a more ambitious and perhaps aggressive approach in closing the gap with top clubs like City.

Berrada’s involvement in United’s future could catalyze significant changes in the club’s operational and strategic directions.