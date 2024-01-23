Deal for Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting appearing unlikely

Manchester United’s January transfer pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting appears to be falling apart.

With Man United believed to be prioritising a striker signing in the January transfer window, Choupo-Moting emerged as a potential target early in the window.

Although no official bid had been submitted, Bayern were reported to be open to engaging with United over a potential deal, particularly with the player’s contract due to expire in the summer.

A day later, The Peoples Person reported the 34 year old’s interest in joining United, with Bayern reportedly open to allowing his departure following the arrival of Harry Kane at the club.

Still, technicalities threatened to sabotage a potential deal.

With United strapped for cash and Financial Fair Play rules likely limiting the club to loan deals only this season, a move for Choupo-Moting appeared unlikely, given that German clubs are prohibited from loaning out players if the loan would end at the same point that their contract with the club expires.

Even if United were to find an alternative avenue to pursue a deal, some of the latest reports on the issue suggest that any move for the Cameroonian striker is likely out of the question.

Yesterday, Sport Witness claimed that Bayern have no interest in offloading Choupo-Moting in any capacity, given that he is their primary backup to Kane.

The news outlet added that only an “immoral offer” in the coming days could convince the Bavarians to part ways with the veteran striker, which is probably unattainable for United given the club’s FFP predicament.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed this morning that United’s pursuit of Choupo-Moting appears set to fail.

“The issue is that Bayern Munich are insisting on him staying at the club”, Romano reported, adding that he remains a popular player at the club while his experience is highly valued.

Furthermore, Romano claimed that United have not activated negotiations, meaning that the club would still have to lay all of the groundwork if Choupo-Moting was to be pursued.

With the 34 year old seemingly unlikely to join United this January, perhaps the club’s efforts would best be focused elsewhere, particularly if they hope to add some much-needed depth up front.