Ethan Wheatley signs first professional deal with Manchester United



Manchester United have rewarded Ethan Wheatley with his first professional contract.

The academy striker has been having a breakout season for the club’s u18s with 10 goals in all competitions, four of which came in a sensational 5-1 drubbing of Southampton in the u18s Premier League cup.

Turning 18 just two days ago, the Stockport native couldn’t have wished for a better birthday gift.

The youngster confirmed the deal on his Instagram with the caption “proud moment for me to sign my first professional contract @manchesterunited. Thanks to my family and all of those who have made this possible. The hard work continues.”

With plenty to choose from, Wheatley’s goal of the campaign so far is undoubtedly his spectacular solo effort against Reading u18s.

A well rounded forward, Wheatley’s stature could draw similarities to Rasmus Hojlund which may be beneficial in the eyes of Erik ten Hag.

But before all of that, a full time step-up to the u21s following Joe Hugill’s departure on loan will be the striker’s next target to achieve having secured his future at the club.

With only one start at u21s level so far, Wheatley struggled with the physicality of Chelsea’s more experienced centre backs.

But despite the struggle, his potential is evident due to his natural size and decent turn of pace meaning it is only a matter of time before he will become more effective in utilising his physical qualities.

Not possessing a real stand-out quality, his balanced skillset could be seen as a positive as he can threaten defenders through a variety of means.

While also requiring a lot of polishing to his game, it is easy to see why the club have rewarded him with a professional deal as they look to continue to mould his play.

But in the words of the youngster himself, “the hard work continues” as he looks to continue progressing through the age groups and into the first team.