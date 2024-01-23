Fabrizio Romano reveals Omar Berrada’s stance on underperforming players that’ll excite Man United fans



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed incoming Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada’s stance on players who regularly underperform and fail to meet expectations.

Over the weekend, news broke that United had completed a major coup by poaching Berrada from Manchester City.

United later confirmed in a statement that Berrada is set to come in as Richard Arnold’s successor.

He’ll not start work right away and the expectation is that he will fully assume the responsibilities of his new role either in the summer or soon after the 2024/25 season commences.

The appointment has understandably excited United supporters, courtesy of Berrada’s significant role in helping Manchester City enjoy the success they’ve had over the years.

Under his stewardship in partnership with Txiki Begiristain, Man City were transformed from a relatively small and uninspiring club with little to show, to the winning machine they currently are. There is hope that Berrada can have the same impact at United and help restore the club to its former glories.

A video emerged on social media that showed Berrada and Begiristain discussing the issue of player contracts at the Etihad Stadium.

In the video, Berrada emphasises the need for not overpaying players and only handing out contracts that reward football stars just enough, while also leaving sufficient room for hunger and continuous improvement on the pitch.

The incoming United CEO pointed out that giving underserved mega wages is counter-productive as it not only makes players complacent but also hinders financial sustainability.

According to Romano who spoke to The United Stand, Berrada also believes that players at a club have a maximum of between one to two years to prove their worth and if they don’t, they’re kicked out.

The Italian journalist relayed, “Omar Berrada knows how to create something special. His model and vision is so important for Manchester United. He already has the experience. He was crucial to the Man City board. He will help with the vision for the present and future.”

“Berrada knows that you have to perform, otherwise in 1-2 years, you have to leave the club.”

“Players who stay at Manchester United for 3-4 years and never leave the club, is something unacceptable and won’t happen with the new board.”

Romano’s revelation about Berrada will come as music to the ears of United fans, who have been steadfast in calling for the club to adopt a practice of offloading dead weight rather than keeping them around for years.

Under the Ed Woodward regime in particular, United were notorious for making it easy for players who contributed almost nothing to overextend their stay at Old Trafford. Phil Jones springs to mind and many others like him remained on the club’s payroll longer than was necessary. Other typical examples include Juan Mata, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young, Lee Grant and many others. The list is endless.

Ten Hag’s current squad is also littered with players who need to depart as soon as possible. Anthony Martial should lead the exodus, with teammates of his like Antony and Jadon Sancho closely in tow.

It’s still early stages into the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era but certainly, the signs of a better future are promising.

