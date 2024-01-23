Kai Rooney is one to keep an eye on after tremendous academy performance post injury



Doubts have been raised about the quality of players the Manchester United academy have been producing with many stars being sold in the recent transfer windows.

Criticism has rightly been levelled at the club for deviating from their traditions as plenty of the sold stars have already begun proving the club’s stance wrong.

There have also been numerous reports which have pointed out how this has helped deal with potential FFP issues.

It is not all doom and gloom on the academy front with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo enjoying breakthrough campaigns.

Academy talents

Manager Erik ten Hag has also handed Dan Gore, Willy Kambwala, and Omari Forson their debuts this season while the next wave of potential superstars has also been reportedly identified.

The list contains the names of Amir Ibragimov, Shea Lacey, Jack Fletcher, and Jayce Fitzgerald.

Another one to keep an eye on is Kai Rooney, son of club legend and top goalscorer Wayne Rooney. Kai currently plays for the United U14s and has recently shown why he means business.

The 14-year-old was sidelined through an injury for two months and on his return to action, Wayne’s oldest son scored twice while setting up two for his teammates.

Kai Rooney grabbing eyeballs

The United academy talent, who already has 174,000 Instagram followers was quick to know his fans know of his achievements.

Fans will be even more pleased to note that the performance came in a game against an academy team from bitter rivals Leeds United which United won 6-0.

As The Daily Star pointed out, “Last year Kai claimed to have hammered home 56 goals and 28 assists including four goals against Liverpool and one in a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the under-13s National Cup North Final.”

How fans would love another Rooney to grace the Old Trafford pitch in the future. If Kai even has 50 percent of his father’s abilities, then United have a gem on their hands.