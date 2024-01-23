Man City sporting director Txiki Begiristain was left shocked by Omar Berrada’s defection to Man United



Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain was reportedly shocked by Omar Berrada’s defection to Manchester United.

The bombshell news dropped on the weekend that United had completed a major coup by snatching Berrada – one of the architects of Man City’s great success in recent years – right from under the English champions’ noses.

United later confirmed in a statement that Berrada is set to come in as Richard Arnold’s successor. Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart is expected to carry on serving as the interim chief executive.

It’s thought that Berrada will start work at Old Trafford either in the summer or in the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

Understandably, excitement is building within the United fanbase about the kind of impact he can have on the club in his new role.

When news of his appointment came out, a video of Berrada and Txiki emerged showing the pair in serious discussion about some of the player contracts at Man City.

Seemingly in synchrony with each other, the duo emphasised the need to reward players based on merit and their performances on the pitch as opposed to dishing out underserved deals that are also in the long term, financially unsustainable.

David Ornstein recently relayed that Man City’s response to Berrada joining United was calm and classy. Ornstein explained that from their perspective, it’s business as usual and nothing will really change at the Etihad.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Txiki was left astounded by his close ally’s move to ditch Man City for pastures anew at the Theatre of Dreams.

“Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford is understood to have approached Berrada in December after he and Sir Jim Ratcliffe identified City’s chief football operations officer as the man they wanted to lead United. The 46-year-old also spoke to Ratcliffe and the Glazers before agreeing to move to Old Trafford.”

“However, the agreement is said to have taken City by surprise last week, with director of football Txiki Begiristain particularly shocked to learn that his right-hand man was defecting to the other side.”

Txiki and Man City’s misery will hopefully be United’s gain in the long-term future.

